By Big Bend Sentinel

Dewey Douglas Stockbridge, 36, of Alpine, Texas, tragically passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, while performing annual aerial surveys for his beloved Desert Bighorn Sheep at the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area.

He was born November 16, 1983, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Randy and Connie Stockbridge. In Mason High School, he excelled at academics, but was also an outstanding football, basketball and baseball player. However, the sport of golf he started in high school continued as a life-long passion. He graduated from Mason High School in 2002, and then attended Texas A&M University and graduated in 2006 with his degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences.

He went to work at the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area shortly after graduating as the wildlife technician for the area; he became introduced to and began his passion for the habitat restoration and conservation efforts for the Desert Bighorn Sheep in the arid desert lands of Far West Texas. He was promoted to the Black Gap area wildlife biologist after a few years and eventually earned the same position at Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. His knowledge and passion for his career expanded even further at Elephant Mountain and he became an instrumental member of Texas Parks and Wildlife toward the restoration of wildlife and the wild places of Texas.

He was always an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing with friends and family (particularly his dad, his Uncle Steve and brother-in-law, Travis). As he and his wife, Shannon, began raising their two children, he passed that love of the outdoors, and a respect for nature on to them. He was a member of the following organizations: Texas Wildlife Association, Wild Sheep Foundation, Mule Deer Foundation, Dallas Safari Club, Houston Safari Club, Ducks Unlimited, Texas Bighorn Society, Desert Bighorn Council and the First United Methodist Church of Mason.

Dewey is survived by his wife, Shannon, of Alpine; his son, Jameson; and daughter, London. He is also survived by his parents, Randy and Connie Stockbridge of Mason; his sister, Leslie Becker and husband, Travis, of Snook; and his only niece, Aubrey Joy Becker. Also surviving him are his in-laws, Eddie and Peggy Staudt of San Antonio; brother-in-law, J. C. Staudt of West Lafayette, Indiana; grandmother-in-law, Dorice Staudt of Bulverde, Texas; uncles – Mason Kelly Elliott of Pleasanton, Texas; Paul Dale (Betty) Stockbridge of Mason; Donny (Sue) Stockbridge of Mason; Steve (Merlina) Gamel of Katemcy; Gerald Gamel of Katemcy; and David Staudt of Bulverde, Texas. He is survived by his aunts, Cindy (Sarah) Elliott of San Antonio; Michelle (Jim) Woodlee of McCoy, Texas; Jeanie (Gene) Kidd of Katemcy; and Diane (James) Ramsey of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Dewey and Oleta Stockbridge; Jerry and Pearline Gamel; and Charles Staudt. He was also preceded in death by his beloved cousin, Lilly Joy Gamel.

Services for Dewey Stockbridge will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mason Puncher Football Stadium. Masks are required for all attendees (and will be available for those that need them). Everyone is asked to maintain social distancing before, during and after the services. Interment will follow at the Bethel Cemetery, 10 miles north of Mason, in Camp Air.

Those wishing to submit memorials are urged by the family to consider: Bethel Cemetery Association (through Mason Bank); 2020 Stockbridge Children’s Education Trust, PO Box 1425, Georgetown, TX 78626 (can also be made through Mason Bank); Lilly Joy Gamel Fund (also through Mason Bank); the Texas Bighorn Society (for the benefit of the families of Dewey, Dr. Bob Dittmar and Brandon White or charity of their choice.

Pallbearers will be: Samuel Hoerster, Keith Jackson, Dustin McLeod, Michael McLeod, Kelby Brown, Stuart Jordan, Steven Gamel, Gerald Gamel, Travis Becker and J. C. Staudt.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Dewey’s extensive Texas Parks and Wildlife Department family, the Mason High School class of 2002 and the Friends of the Texas Bighorn Society.

The family would like to thank the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS Aircraft Operations, TPWD, U.S. Border Patrol, Marathon Volunteer Fire Department and all the volunteers. The family would also like to extend their condolences and ask for prayers for the families and friends of Dr. Bob Dittmar and Brandon White, the other great men that were taken too soon in this tragedy.