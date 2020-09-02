AISD’s Becky McCutchen named finalist for Superintendent of the Year

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — The Texas Association of School Boards announced five finalists for their Superintendent of the Year Award this week, and Becky McCutchen of the Alpine Independent School District has made the list.

Five public school administrators from across Texas were selected as state finalists for the annual Superintendent of the Year award. TASB, a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards, sponsors the program, which recognizes exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

The 2020 finalists are Jose Gonzalez of McAllen ISD, Roland Hernandez of Corpus Christi ISD, Michelle Barrow of Newton ISD, Jamie Wilson of Denton ISD and McCutchen of Alpine ISD.

The state selection committee, which interviewed regional winners August 28-29, targeted such issues as advocacy, diversity and inclusion, the impact of the pandemic on education and the board-superintendent relationship.

McCutchen has led Alpine ISD for five years and has been in education administration for 12 years. She serves approximately 1,000 students in her 1,995-square-mile West Texas district.

Of particular note to the committee was her empathy for the district’s students and her involvement in advocating for rural schools. The committee stated that McCutchen shows she values the many differences among students, including special needs students, a population with whom she has spent much of her education career. She uses her ability to relate to the students to make decisions that take all children into consideration and is guided by the belief that schools exist for the students. McCutchen earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and her master’s degree from Sul Ross State University.

Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance and commitment to public involvement in education. Superintendents from any of the state’s local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee.

The Superintendent of the Year award will be announced during the virtual TASB Convention on Thursday, October 1.