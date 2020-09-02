Alpine Food Pantry distribution dates for September

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — The Food Pantry of Alpine will distribute food to North Brewster County residents on Saturday, September 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at 108 S. Neville Haynes (formerly S. Lackey), in Alpine. The location is also known as the old US Cable Building. To protect our volunteers and limit their contact, we have shortened our hours of distribution.

Additional days that FPA is open this month are: Tuesday, September 8 (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.), Thursday, September 10 (9 a.m. to noon), Tuesday September 22 (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Thursday September 24 (9 a.m. to noon).

Eligible residents may receive food once a month from the Food Pantry of Alpine and can select a day and time that best suits their schedule. The pantry will do curbside delivery of pantry boxes provided to by the West Texas Food Bank. Sign-in for current clients and sign-up for new clients will be made curbside also.

Volunteers are not needed at this time due to our additional precautions, but if you want to help in the future, please email the volunteer coordinator at alpinefoodpantryvolunteer@gmail.com to be put on our list for future volunteer opportunities and our announcements.

For more information, you may call 432-294-5053.