Esther Howard appointed to fill Brewster County Commissioners Court vacancy

By Big Bend Sentinel

BREWSTER COUNTY — County judge Eleazar R. Cano has appointed Esther Zanya DeLao Howard to fill the unexpired term of Brewster County Precinct 1 Commissioner Betse Esparza.

Howard has lived in Brewster County for the past 7 years, was born in Santa Cruz, California, and was raised in Alpine, where she graduated from Alpine High School and Sul Ross State University. Esther is married to Espy Howard and has two children and three grandchildren.

After graduating from Sul Ross, Howard moved away from Alpine to McAllen, Texas, at the age of 21-years-old and lived there for 28 years. In McAllen, she was a banker and first vice president over Loan Operations and Compliance at Lone Star National Bank and International Bank. In between those 28 years, Esther also owned her own business as a bank consultant.

After retiring from banking, Esther moved back to Alpine. She previously served on the board of directors for the Big Bend Regional Hospital District from June 2016 to July 2020, most recently as the board chair.

Judge Cano said he is confident that Howard will do an excellent job for Brewster County and for the residents of Precinct 1.

The new appointee was sworn in on Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m. by Judge Cano via Zoom, and the recording of the swearing in event is available to watch on Brewster County’s Facebook page at “Brewster County, Texas.”