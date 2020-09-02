Free breakfast and lunch program extends to all Marfa students

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — As families are readying for the quickly approaching new school year, the food service department at Robinson Cafeteria is also making preparations to provide healthy, nutritious meals for the students and staff!

Marfa Independent School District would like to announce that all children enrolled in the district for the 2020-2021 school year will be provided breakfast and lunch free of charge.

The Marfa Independent School District and Marfa Elementary and Marfa Jr/Sr High School announced this week a change to its policy for serving meals to children under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year. Schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information, please contact Cynthia Hernandez by phone at (432) 729-5500 ext. 1050, by email at chernandez@marfaisd.com or by mail to Marfa Independent School District, Attention: Cynthia Hernandez, P.O. Box T 400 W. Lincoln St., Marfa, TX 79843.