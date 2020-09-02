Marfa Live Arts presents radio plays in the time of corona

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa Live Arts in association with KMKB presents Radio Plays in the Time of Corona, four radio plays written by Marfa High School playwrights and professionally produced, scored and brought to life by voice-over actors.

The award-winning Shorthorn playwrights who will have their work produced as a radio play are: Aubrie Aguilar, Febi Brimhall, Devin Meierhoff and Avery Beltran (class of 2020).

Radio Plays in the Time of Corona premieres on Marfa Public Radio, 93.5 FM and online at marfapublicradio.org at noon on Friday, September 18, and again on Wednesday, September 23 at 10 p.m.

The plays will air again on KMKB 98.9fm (KMKB.org) over the weekend of September 19-20, broadcasting both Saturday and Sunday at noon and 6 p.m.

The plays were written by Marfa High School students during the ninth Playwriting Program hosted by Marfa Live Arts and taught by New York playwright Caridad Svich. Usually, the winning student plays are brought to life with adult actors for the community at the Crowley Theater in Marfa, however, due to COVID-19, the plays were unable to be staged.

Making lemonade out of pandemic lemons – Marfa Live Arts decided to adapt and to, instead, produce Radio Plays in the Time of Corona in order to showcase these young playwright’s words.

Learn more at: marfalivearts.org