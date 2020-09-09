By Big Bend Sentinel

C.K. “Chuck” Stephenson died as a result of a fall in Kerrville, Texas, on September 5, 2020 at age 86. He practiced law in Houston as a trial lawyer for over 50 years. He served on various boards and also as a magistrate and judge in Marfa. He is a past president of the Marfa Rotary Club. He also served a year as a National District director and became a Paul Harris Fellow with a black diamond status. He achieved senior status of Rotary International. In 2020, he became an honorary member of the Marfa Rotary Club.

He is survived by his son, C.K “Ken” Stephenson Jr. of Austin; daughter, Dana Stephenson Koehn of Houston; and four grandchildren, Dylan and Krislyn Koehn and Kelly and Katie Stephenson; and his partner, Verena Zbinden.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Houston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Club of Marfa, P.O.Box 600, Marfa, TX 79843