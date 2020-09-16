Marfa100 bike race shifts to semi-virtual cycling challenge during pandemic

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — In response to the pandemic, the Marfa100 is going virtual this year. Riders can participate in the event from anywhere in the world, and the competition runs between October 1-17.

Competitors will log miles through the RunSignUp interface during the challenge period, but have a lot of flexibility for how they meet the 100 kilometer goal. Complete the 62 miles all at once, or do a series of shorter rides over the course of the challenge period that add up to 100 kilometers. Bikers can even complete the ride in a relay team of two, three or four people, with each person completing a segment of the ride to add up to 62 miles.

The ride is open to everyone regardless of cycling experience, and each participant will receive a t-shirt with registration. A 2020 jersey will be awarded to the top finishers, but you must complete the entire 100k at once to be eligible.

Residents can use the code “marfalocal” to get $10 off the registration price, and must be registered by the October 1 deadline. The cost is $35 for an individual; for relay teams, it is $60 for a two-person, $90 for a three-person and $120 for a four-person team. A portion of the event proceeds will go to the Marfa Food Bank.