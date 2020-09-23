Presidio PD bust alleged Dollar General theft ring

By Stephen Paulsen

PRESIDIO — Authorities in Presidio city have arrested at least nine people for what they say was a conspiracy involving Dollar General employees to steal merchandise from both Dollar General locations in Presidio.

The arrests, which happened in late August, were confirmed by the Presidio Police Department in a news release last week. All defendants will likely face charges for theft of property, with some defendants facing felonies, the news release stated.

Presidio International has filed a records request seeking more information on the alleged crimes, but with charges still pending, records have not been turned over by press time.

On Monday, police said they planned to hand the case over to prosecutors by the end of the week. Those include Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton, who will prosecute an unknown number of defendants facing misdemeanor theft charges, and local District Attorney Sandy Wilson, who prosecutes felonies. Presidio International has contacted both of their offices as well, seeking more information on the case.

The investigation into the alleged thefts started this summer, Presidio police stated in the release. On July 14, they got a call from a district manager of the local Dollar General Stores.

That employee was concerned some workers were “taking part [in] and facilitating the theft of merchandise,” police stated. After a “in-depth investigation,” police “confirmed what was already reported.”

Four store employees — Giselle Andrade, Romona Lujan, Zenaida Olivas and Daniel Perez — were arrested for alleged theft, according to police. Five other people — Clarissa Acosta, Marcela Galindo, Rogelio Lujan Jr., Julissa Serrano and Jose Torres — were also arrested, police stated.

Presidio International will provide more information as relevant records become available. At press time, none of the suspects had charges filed in Presidio County courts.