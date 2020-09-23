Rotary raffle winner sends 93-year-old local to Cibolo

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – Mayme Royer got a great surprise on her 93rd birthday – during the recent Rotary Club of Marfa golf tournament, she was drawn as the winner for the annual raffle, which promises a staycation getaway to Cibolo Creek Ranch for the prize recipient.

The club sells raffle tickets to raise funds for college scholarships, rotary youth summer camp, donations to the Marfa Food Bank and other community services.

Clint Weber, her son and the lieutenant governor for District 5520, said Royer will head out to retrieve her vacation stay sometime this fall as the weather in the area cools. Royer herself isn’t a club member, but she bought a ticket in support of the group that helps bring community improvement projects to the area as well as helping area students learn leadership and confidence.

“We’re real proud of all the different things we do in rotary,” Weber said. “My mission is to do everything I can for the kids, and starting the high school clubs has been the greatest thing I could do.”

In recent years, local rotary members have help launched junior programs in the schools, where students have gotten volunteer hours in the community and even been able to get away for summer camp, where they learn leadership skills, build self confidence, participate in athletics, do challenging high ropes and learn from important folks like dignitaries, astronauts and fire fighters. “It’s all about building self confidence in the abilities of the kids,” he said.