Golf tournament Saturday will raise funds for resident with cancer

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa resident Jesse Dominguez is currently fighting cancer, and his friends and family want to show support and help him out with medical costs.

The fundraiser — organized by “loving friends and family” of Dominguez — will take the form of a golf tournament this Saturday, October 17, at the Marfa Municipal Golf Course.

“Please come and show your support for our good friend!” organizers wrote, announcing the event. And if residents love Dominguez but don’t love golf, that’s fine too. “There will be plenty of good food, raffles and fun,” organizers added.

Starting at 9 a.m., organizers will be serving menudo with all the fixings. For $10, residents can get a bowl and help out Dominguez.

Starting at 11 a.m., there will also be lots of other food options, including asado, rice and beans, brisket potato salad and beans, or chili verde, rice and beans for $10 a plate. They will also have various burritos for $3 and a brisket burger for $5. They’re great deals — and they’re for a great cause.