The Border Art Residency application opens

By Big Bend Sentinel

EL PASO — The Border Art Residency has a new home — and is accepting applications for the first artist residency in that new home. After a long run in La Union, New Mexico, the 2021 Border Art Residency will be from January 15 through May 31 in a living and studio space at 801 Piedras in the heart of El Paso, Texas.

The deadline to apply is November 15, 2020. The selected artist will be notified on December 15, 2020.

The selected resident artist will be provided a fully furnished living/working space, a monthly stipend of $600, and paid utilities (except phone and internet). The living space is an approximately 11’ x 16’ studio apartment. The resident artist is expected to be at the Border Art Residency no later than February 1, 2021. The artist may travel and have exhibits out of town during the residency, but is to attend one local event during the residency to raise funds and promote the Border Art Residency. Smoking and pets are not allowed in the space.

The Border Art Residency, an affiliate of the El Paso Community Foundation, began in 1999. Previous resident artists include Cathy Lee Crane (2018), Fausto Fernandez (2015), Chika Matsuda (2012), Alice Leora Briggs (2009) and Carlos Gutierrez (2000).

A panel of nationally recognized artists and arts professionals will select the next Border Art Resident artist. Applications must include a resume, statement of purpose/expectations for the residency, 10 jpeg images (300 DPI) of their work, the artist’s name, address, phone number and email address, plus the names, addresses and phone numbers of two references.

Application forms are available at borderartresidency.com/apply-1. Applications must be emailed to info@borderartresidency.com.

The application fee is $40, which may be made by mail to Border Art Residency, El Paso Community Foundation, P.O. Box 272, El Paso, TX, 79943-0272 or by clicking the donate button on borderartresidency.com. It will take applicants to the El Paso Community Foundation website. Click on the Give Today page, select “yes” to give to a particular fund or project, type in “BAR fee,” complete the information, and press the “submit” button.