Lady devils volleyball wins bi-district but falls in area contest

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO — Last Friday, the Lady Devils traveled to Kermit to play against Friona for the bi-district match. The Lady Devils played five sets and won the bi-district title. This Tuesday, they traveled again to Kermit to play Idalou for the area title, but unfortunately lost.

The team went to five sets and the girls played well, despite ultimately falling short of a victory. Alexa Baeza had nine kills, Nathalia Montemayor had seven, Alex Sanchez and Amy Sanchez both had five, and Ivy Medrano and Judith Bustamante had four each.

In serves, Ivy Medrano had 18, Alondra Proaño had 17, Leslie Carrasco had 11 and Crystal Barriga had 10. In set assists, it was Judith Bustamante with 14 and Alexa Baeza with 13. While the season is over, head coach Eduardo Proaño said, “I’m really proud of the girls! We will miss our seniors and we wish them the best. I look forward to our season next year!”