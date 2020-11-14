Coronavirus: live updates for the Big Bend region

By Abbie Perrault , Stephen Paulsen

UPDATED 11/17 7:00 p.m.

(11/17 6:56 p.m.)

Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara on Friday announced another coronavirus death in Presidio County, a man in his 60s who lived in Presidio and died on Sunday. By the county’s count, this would be the sixth coronavirus death in Presidio County. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services has been reporting seven deaths in Presidio County since September, indicating that this is likely the eighth local death.

(11/16 5:22 p.m.)

Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara on Monday announced more coronavirus testing sites in the region. Those sites are:

As always, the testing sites will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached. Personal ID is required but appointments aren’t. All the testing sites will be walk-up except for Marfa’s, which will be drive-thru. People are encouraged to pre-register for the Marfa site only at www.curative.com.

(11/15 4:03 p.m.)

Today, Marfa ISD Superintendent Oscar Aguero announced via an email to students, staff and parents that Marfa schools will go remote-only through November 20 and resume in-person on Monday, November 30 after the Thanksgiving holiday. Aguero cited the current positive COVID-19 cases, the testing positivity percentage and the requirement for “many students and staff members to quarantine” as reasons for the closure.

The latest testing data from the Texas Department of State Health Services:



Location Total cases Active Recovered Deaths Presidio County 237 73 157 7 Brewster County 391 137 249 5 Jeff Davis County 30 9 21 0 Sul Ross State University 296 79 217 0

*Sul Ross and Brewster data may share some overlap but officials are unable to provide definitive delineations between the data at this time. Not all Sul Ross cases are being counted in Brewster County because of students providing permanent addresses rather than school addresses.

At least 19,579 Texans have died from the virus, 1,o27,889 have tested positive for COVID-19 and around 9.37 million tests have been conducted across the state.

Nearby counties’ case counts:

El Paso: 76,075

Hudspeth: 145

Culberson: 148

Reeves: 412

Pecos: 659

Terrell: 11

Crane: 155

Ector: 4,864

Midland: 6,576

From the Governor: Texans are expected to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity, building or space open to the public, and in outdoor spaces where maintaining 6 feet of distance from others is not possible.

Here’s what else we know. You can also use the links below to skip to the relevant section:

Testing

Information from local, state and federal authorities

Schools, businesses, churches and non-governmental institutions

Precautions and staying safe

TESTING

Upcoming Test Dates

There are currently no state-run testing sites planned in the Big Bend area. Contact a local clinic for information about getting tested locally.

INFORMATION FROM LOCAL, STATE AND FEDERAL AUTHORITIES

Local

State

Federal

SCHOOLS, BUSINESSES, CHURCHES AND NON-GOVERNMENTAL INSTITUTIONS

(11/12 10:44 a.m.)

Citing “our current positive COVID-19 cases, the testing positivity percentage and the requirement for many students and staff members to quarantine,” Alpine ISD has announced that they will switch back to all-virtual learning from today, Thursday, November 12, until after Thanksgiving, on Monday, November 30. Separately, Sul Ross State University today is reporting 32 new active cases on campus, including 25 new active cases among students and seven among staff and faculty.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marfa is live-streaming their 10 a.m. Sunday worship service on their Facebook page and is offering Zoom classes. Those who need errands run on their behalf can contact the church. The church itself is open 24 hours and is accepting food donations for the Marfa Food Pantry. Call Vicar Mike Wallens at 214-862-7292 or email stpaulsmarfatx@gmail.com.

Pastor Ernesto Zubia at Iglesia Cristiana Jesus es Rey church in Marfa is asking churchgoers to stay home if they don’t feel well.

In a statement, the Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend said it will continue to provide resources to domestic-violence and assault survivors during the coronavirus crisis and asks that people please call ahead to make an appointment. The numbers for assistance and appointments are 432-837-7254 for Alpine, 432-229-4297 for Presidio and 432-371-3147 for Terlingua. The group’s emergency hotline is also available 24/7 at 1-800-834-8256.

PRECAUTIONS AND STAYING SAFE

Local health authorities are still advising that people keep six feet of “social distancing” between individuals who are not from the same household.

For individuals who worry they might have been exposed to coronavirus, health officials ask that people contact hospitals and doctors by phone rather than visiting in person. Health care providers will evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether individuals should come in for care. Preventative Care Health Services clinics have separate entrances for anyone suspected of having the virus.

Check our homepage for the latest in depth reporting on the virus and our local community.