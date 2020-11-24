Big Bend scales back reopening after high coronavirus hospitalizations

By Big Bend Sentinel

WEST TEXAS — Over the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have exceeded 15% of all hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area J, which covers the tri-county, along with Midland-Odessa and other area counties. According to state guidelines, that means the tri-county must now scale back reopening plans.

In a news release on Monday, Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara said that public buildings in the area — including restaurants, stores and gyms — will have to revert to 50% capacity. Brewster County Judge Eleazar Cano made a similar announcement. Hospitals in the region, including the Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, must once again postpone elective surgeries.