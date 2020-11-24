City council gets unorthodox swearing in during pandemic

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The city of Marfa could not host its usual public swearing in ceremony due to the pandemic, so candidates were sworn in separately by various officials this year.

Presidio County Clerk Virginia Pallarez swore in new Marfa City Council member Eddie Pallarez, her husband, for a term on the council after his election victory on November 3. Rather than the typical gathering at City Hall, the event took place in their dining room at home.

Re-elected Councilmember Buck Johnston was sworn in by Mayor Manny Baeza at City Hall for her second term, while returning Councilmember Yoseff Ben-Yehuda was sworn in on Friday by Municipal Court Clerk Cherry Torres.