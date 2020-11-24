Man apprehended by Presidio CBP later found guilty on child pornography charges

By Big Bend Sentinel

EL PASO — A 64-year-old U.S. citizen, Alvaro Castillo, initially encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio Port of Entry on October 12, 2019, has been convicted of production, transportation and possession of child pornography.

The initial incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. when the subject arrived from Mexico with two passengers. The primary CBP officer selected the vehicle for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered a .357 Magnum revolver hidden within two pairs of pants, 302 rounds of ammunition hidden in a pressure cooker and a small amount of marijuana.

A subsequent interview of the subject took place along with further inspection of the subject’s personal effects. HSI special agents responded to the port of entry, and a preliminary search of Castillo’s phone revealed the child pornography. The subject was turned over to HSI special agents, to further the investigation and case.

As a result of the HSI investigation, a little over a year later, Alvaro Castillo has been found guilty by a federal jury of three counts of production of child pornography; one count of attempted production of child pornography; one count of transportation of child pornography; and one count of possession of child pornography. During the investigation it was found that Castillo traveled to Guatemala and video-recorded himself sexually abusing a 13-year-old victim.

“The collaborative effort between CBP officers and HSI agents led to the conviction of a man who committed a heinous crime,” said El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “The CBP mission encompasses many factors, but protecting our community is of utmost priority.”