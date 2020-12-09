‘Tech the Halls Marfa’ fundraises for classroom technology

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — This holiday season, Marfa PTO is raising money to purchase additional classroom technology for Marfa ISD students through their “Tech the Halls Marfa” fundraiser.

Marfa students are using classroom technology to learn during the pandemic, and students need additional devices and connectivity in order to continue their education. That’s why all proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to purchase Chromebooks and hot spots, essential tools for continued online learning.

To support local students in their access to education through technology, the PTO is accepting tax-deductible donations to the school’s technology fund. And for those looking to spread the cheer a little further, the school group is asking Marfans to spread the word about the fundraising event on social media, inviting them to visit the website and using the hashtag #techthehallsmarfa in any posts about it.

Visit www.techthehallsmarfa.com to learn more and to make an online donation through Paypal. The PTO is also accepting donations by mail, with a check payable to: Marfa ISD PTO, P.O. Box T, Marfa Texas, 79843. Email the Marfa Parent Teacher Organization at PTOMarfa@gmail.com for more information.