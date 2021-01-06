By Big Bend Sentinel

Emma Hernandez Madrid, age 65, of Odessa, Texas, passed from this life on Monday, January 4, 2021. She was born in Presidio on Sunday, September 25, 1955, to Manuel Madrid and Francisca Hernandez.

Emma was known for the love of her grandkids and the love of her music, cooking and dancing. Her smile gave it all and was contagious. She will be missed dearly by her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her love and memories are her son, Daniel Madrid; daughters Elda Natividad and Heidi Madrid; brother Reymundo Madrid; sisters Magdalena Gonzalez, Francisca Fuentes and Dora Flores; as well as 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Consuelo Molinar.

Visitation was Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Acres West 24 Hour Funeral Chapel. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Acres West 24 Hour Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held at the Desert Hills Cemetery in Presidio. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.