By Big Bend Sentinel

Susana Lujan Gomez, of Marfa, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the age of 103. Susana was born August 11, 1917, in Shafter, Texas, to Eulalio and Sostenes Lujan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Luis Gomez, daughter Crespina Torres and son Frank Gomez. She is survived by son Gregorio Gomez of Marfa and daughter Tomasa Peña-Alfaro of Pflugerville, Texas.

Susana was a devoted and loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was very creative and enjoyed painting, sewing and knitting. She was also a wonderful cook and baker, and loved having her family over to enjoy her home-cooked meals. Susana lived a long and happy life and will be missed very much by family and friends.