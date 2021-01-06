By Big Bend Sentinel

Yrma Bentley Catano was only 65 when she was called by the Lord on December 27, 2020. While we know that she is at peace and that her struggles are now over, there is pain and sadness in knowing that we will not see her again on this earth.

Yrma was born on May 16, 1955, to the late Jose and Dora Bentley in Fort Davis, Texas. Her siblings include: Linda and husband Reyes Castillo of Midland; Joe Bentley of Monahans; Janey Bentley, Lilly Bentley and Ricky Bentley, all of Fort Davis. Yrma was also the loving aunt to many nephews and a niece.

After 19 years together living in Marfa, Texas, Yrma married the love of her life, Dolores Catano on July 2, 2011, in Monahans, where they made their home for many years before moving to Alpine recently.

Yrma was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Rhonda Bentley Alaniz of Monahans, and is survived by: son Joel and wife Brenda Bentley of Marfa; daughter Alice Hernandez of Alpine; son Manuel and wife Lupita Hernandez; daughter Alexandria and husband Jeremy Alvarado; and son Oscar Valenciana, all of Monahans. She has 22 grandchildren: Felicia and Marcos Reyes, Ebany Mariah Hall and Donamin Nunez of Monahans; Bryanna, Andru and Mikayla Bentley of Marfa; Mario and Emmanuel of Alpine; Damian, Ashley, Alyssa and Haleigh Ornelas of Alpine; Trylis, John, Berniece, Juseen and Joseph Ramirez of Monahans; and four great-grandchildren: Drake, Jonathan, Mireyna and Miamor of Monahans. Her family and her role as mother and grandmother were the most important things to her. Her life had many obstacles. Yet through it all, her love for her family kept her strong.

Yrma was very sweet and quiet, almost shy if she didn’t know you, but she loved hard when she did know you. Her favorite thing was coffee. She loved a hot cup of coffee! She wouldn’t even wait for it to cool down, at the risk of burning the tip of her tongue. Her passion was gardening, and she took great pride in her plants and flowers. She believed that talking to her plants allowed them to flourish and grow. Her love of the outdoors and watching beautiful birds are some of the things that remind us of her caring nature. Knowing how she loved to garden and grow flowers reminds us that her love for all of us will live on, even now that she is gone.

The viewing ceremony was held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine. Graveside services and burial took place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Davis.

Honorary Pallbearer: Dolores Catano, husband. Pallbearers: Joel Bentley, son; Andru Bentley, grandson; Manuel Hernandez, son; Jeremy Bentley, nephew; Isaac Bentley, nephew; Damian Ornelas, grandson.