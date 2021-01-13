Join a virtual seminar on pasture improvement in Far West Texas

By Big Bend Sentinel

FAR WEST TEXAS — Experts in the field of pastures will weigh in on how to keep your pastures primed in a very unique seminar hosted by five county extension agents in West Texas.

Zach Schaefer of Culberson County, Payton Keifer of Pecos County, Jacob Rickman of Reeves County, Haley LaCaze of Ward County and Presidio County’s Matlin Sain have organized the program for ranchers, farmers and stakeholders within the agricultural industry in West Texas.

This seminar is set to take place on Wednesday, January 27 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and the cost of the virtual program is $15.00. The seminar will be offering (2) CEUs (continuing education units); (1) IPM (Integrated Pest Management) CEU and (1) General CEU.

The speakers that will be providing their expertise for this seminar are: Dr. Robert Lyons, a Professor and Extension Range Specialist in Uvalde, TX and Carrie Seiler, a USDA/NRCS District Conservationist in Marfa, TX.

To register for this program, visit https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Pasture. From there, click on “Far West Texas Pasture Improvement Online Seminar” to register and pay online.