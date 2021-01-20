Sul Ross students follow the footsteps of MLK Jr.

By Abbie Perrault

ALPINE — “Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve,” said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a sermon just months before his assassination. “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was observed on Monday, and although traditional gatherings like the one at the Presidio County Courthouse lawn could not take place due to coronavirus precautions, some community members took the opportunity to live our King’s words that day.

Sul Ross State University’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion put together the school’s first annual MLK Day of Service to “give back to the community,” “be an example for others to follow” and “be a lobo leader!” their event poster read.

Volunteers gathered at SRSU’s Jackson Field at 9 a.m. on Monday, and soon they were off to collect trash and bulk waste across the Alpine community, cleaning up city streets.

Over 100 Sul Ross students participated on Monday, according to SRSU President Pete Gallego, who thanked the office of diversity and members of the football team for pitching in. City of Alpine co-sponsored the event, which proved to be a great success in cleaning up Alpine and honoring the legacy of Dr. King.