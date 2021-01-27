Nail-biter game ends with Lady Devils trailing by one point

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO — The varsity girls basketball team hosted the Lady Bucks Tuesday night. It was an overtime thriller in which the Lady Devils lost on by 1 point. The final score was 47-48.

It was a really intense atmosphere as both squads shot a lot of free throws in the overtime period. The difference in winning the game was at the free throw line as the Lady Devils missed 7 free throws in the overtime alone. Leading the way in scoring was senior Alejandra Valles with 19 points. Fellow senior Sofia Garcia added 13 points.

Before the home game against Alpine, the Lady Devils traveled to Tornillo on January 22. The Lady Devils led throughout most of the game but got outscored in the 4th quarter. It was a great game as the last time they played Tornillo they only had one day of practice. Coach Alonzo Samaniego felt confident and felt the girls were a lot more prepared the second time around. After leading most of the first three quarters, they only managed to score 4 points in the 4th quarter.

Their defense was solid but the team only shot 19% from the field for the game. Despite the loss, Samaniego told the team he was still proud of them for the effort. “We always preach playing until there are triple zeros on the clock despite what the score and outcome will be,” the coach said. The final score was 21-28 in favor of Tornillo. Leading scorers were Darinka Orona with 6 points and Alondra Proano with 4 points.

The two losses leave the team with a district record of 1-6 in district play. The team will travel to Kermit this Friday and tip off will be at 5 p.m.