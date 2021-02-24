Marfa artist, activist to perform at ‘Sunday Sessions’ virtual concert

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Karolyn Gehrig, a Marfa-based disabled artist, activist and writer, will make an appearance this Sunday, February 28, on folk artist Gaelynn Lea’s “Sunday Sessions” YouTube concert.

At the virtual concert, Gehrig will share new writings. She’ll chat about her creative process, the social media project Hospital Glam and her advocacy work. To round out the program, Minnesota-based violinist and songwriter Gaelynn Lea will then share some of her own music.

Lea earned accolades after winning NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2016. Later, she took to the road with her husband Paul. Before the coronavirus pandemic, she had toured in 45 states and nine countries, sharing her unique mix of original songs and traditional fiddle tunes with audiences around the world.

This series, entitled “Sunday Sessions,” has evolved over the months to include not only Lea’s original songs, but improvisational violin pieces based on prompts from the virtual audience and (most recently) a different guest artist each week. Guests include some well-known folks like Bob Boilen and Jeff Tweedy from Wilco, as well as a wide variety of songwriters, photographers, painters and writers from around the country (and occasionally even other countries).

The online audience is encouraged to get involved by asking questions of the guest artist in the chat. Captions will be provided for deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members. This weekly show is free, but tips are encouraged and will be split between Lea and Gehrig. Interested viewers can tune live at 2 p.m. Central at https://youtu.be/mMX3tk9Rw00.