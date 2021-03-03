Marfa ISD makes strong showing at Alpine golf tournament

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa ISD golfers played their first golf tournaments in nearly a year this week, and Curtis Pittman, the school’s golf coach, was pleased with what he saw.

Out of six boys teams on Monday — including teams from Kermit, Alpine, Wink, Ft. Davis and Terlingua — the Marfa boys golf team came in second place at a tournament at the Alpine Country Club.

Two players — senior John Aguero and junior Cristian Ontiveros — played some particularly good rounds, Pittman said. Aguero came in second out of all the boys, while Cristian came in third.

Out of 18 holes, Aguero scored a 90. Cristian was right behind, with a 91.

“An average golfer is going to be pretty pleased with a 90,” Pittman said — stressing that they team “did well for a first tournament” of the 2021 season. Still, like any good coach, Pittman said he’d “like to see those guys do a little better” as the season progresses.

Pittman also gave credit to two other players — Ethan Zubia and Zachary Gomez — who he said made a strong showing on Monday. “They’re continuing to improve their game,” Pittman said. “I expect good things out of them this year — and the team.”

In 2019, the Marfa boys golf team made it to regionals. Aguero, then a sophomore, and Cristian, then a freshman, both played great at that tournament, he said.

But then, as the coronavirus pandemic bore down on the region in 2020, “the season ended with no real play.” The first tournament of this year, which was supposed to happen in Ft. Stockton in February, was also canceled due to the winter storm.

Still, Pittman said, the team was able to keep up their game with regular practices on Tuesday through Friday. Those results were also apparent with the girls team, which played on Tuesday.

On that team, “three freshman and two sophomores never played before and did very well,” Pittman said. He gave a special shout-out to Alex Gonzales, who scored a 114 (“a great first-time score”) as well as to Samantha Martinez, who he said was “getting better and better at golf.” That strong showing was particularly impressive, Pittman said, since the team was “pretty much all involved with track, softball and golf.”

The 2021 golf season will run through the end of the semester, with the state tournament happening in May. Marfa golfers will face their next game in around two weeks, at the Marfa Invitational at the Marfa golf course on Monday, March 15.

That tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. and runs for most of the day, until around 3:30. No tickets are required, and Marfans are welcome come and watch, Pittman said.

“I’m looking forward to a great team this year with these kids,” he added.