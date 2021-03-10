By Big Bend Sentinel

Jessica Megan Francis Woodruff was born January 14, 1986, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of Cynthia Roscoe-Carlos and Ted Woodruff. Following a brief illness, she received last rites and passed to be with the Lord on March 3, 2021, in El Paso.

Her wealth was in the many friends she made in her life. Jessica was a licensed massage therapist with a magical healing touch for her clients and fortunate family members on whom she developed her skills. She also was an accomplished cook and bartender, employed by most of the restaurants and venues in Alpine, charming customers and coworkers. She most recently worked at Magoo’s Place, where she was welcomed like family and felt at home. Jessie was always happiest in service to others, and her memory will forever serve our hearts from Heaven. Her winning smile and loving nature still comfort her many friends and family.

Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Guy C. and Anna Gene Woodruff, and Joseph and Elizabeth Roscoe. She is survived by and rests in the loving memory of a large extended family. First, by her mother, Cynthia Roscoe-Carlos, and husband Ben of El Paso; her father Ted Woodruff and wife Olga of Balmorhea; and her step-mom Mary Bell Lockhart of Alpine; brothers and sisters: Taylor (Nichole), Travis (Shari) and Ryan (Monica) Woodruff, Katherine (Martin) Sanchez, Kevin (Michelle) and Karla Machuca; aunts Laura Gutierrez, Susan (Tom) Woodruff and Lesley (Frank) Muth; uncles Joe (Julie) Roscoe and Peter Woodruff; nephews Isaac and Townes Woodruff, Martin Sanchez Jr., Carson Machuca; nieces Ava, Chloe, Ysavella, Dakota and Elizabeth Woodruff, Natasha and Kayla Sanchez, Dora Machuca; cousins Thadeus Woodruff, Jollen, Lauren, Erin and Eric Gutierrez, Madison Guerrero, Oliver Montes, Jackie, Anna Gene and Brooke Benetti, Conner and Susan Muth, Katie and Julian Roscoe. She was preceded in death by her ever-faithful Homer and remains in the heart of her loving companion, Alex Hucke.

A celebration of the life of Jessica Woodruff will be planned in the near future. Jessica would appreciate contributions in her memory to area Humane Society shelters or to the West Texas Food Bank.