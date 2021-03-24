Good safety practices result in ‘zero lost time’ in Presidio County

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY — Presidio County last week received a “zero lost time safety award” from the Texas Association of Counties after the organization says good safety practices resulted in a record of no lost workdays last coverage year.

Besides being good for workers, the lack of employee injuries also resulted in “substantial savings for taxpayers by minimizing workers’ compensation costs,” the TAC said in a news release. Along with Presidio County, 118 other members of the TAC Risk Management Pool qualified for the 2020 award. Those award-winners will be highlighted in County magazine, a publication produced by TAC.

Governed by a board of county officials, TAC RMP has provided counties with protection against risks and liabilities for 47 years. TAC RMP’s risk-control programs and services, delivered to more than 412 members, help Texas counties promote safety and save tax dollars.

In a news release last week, the organization commended Presidio County for its commitment to worker safety.

“Congratulations on this achievement!” Michael Shannon, a TAC official, said in a statement. “We value your membership and are thrilled to recognize your safety accomplishments.”