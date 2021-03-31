By Big Bend Sentinel

Ernesto Gutierrez-Castillo, age 76, of Presidio, TX passed from this life on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born on Thursday, July 20, 1944 in Vado de Piedra to the late Higinio Gutierrez and Agapita Castillo. Ernesto married Juana Velazquez in San Antonio del Bravo, MX on May 6, 1976 and together they raised a beautiful family.

Our father loved us dearly and we have the most wonderful memories of him. He was a hard working man who taught his family to work hard as he was a responsible man. Ernesto never met a stranger and would do anything to help anyone. Our family will miss him dearly.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 45 years: Juana Castillo; sons: Armando Gutierrez, Arturo Gutierrez and Ely Gutierrez; daughters: Sonia Gutierrez, Alicia Gutierrez and Belem Gutierrez; brothers: Jesus Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez; sisters: Irma (Nena) Gonzalez; grandchildren: Lesslie, Kendra, Isael, Denise, Ivan, Itzayala, Iskra, Itzel, Ian, Anel, Yahel, Alan, Cristobal, Camila and Dahianna and great-grandchildren: Anthony, Ailyn, Yaritza, Ramiro, Michael, Liam, Eden and Aracely.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Emmanuel Church in Presidio, TX. Burial followed at Desert Hills Cemetery in Presidio, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.