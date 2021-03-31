News

Presidio raises over $2,500 for Ojinaga fire department

By Big Bend Sentinel

March 31, 2021 639 PM

PRESIDIO – The Ojinaga bomberos’ fire truck broke down last week after assisting local firefighters in extinguishing a fire that struck east of Redford. This week, Osvaldo Acosta and family helped send the truck back home free of charge.

Presidio Mayor John Ferguson organized a GoFundMe campaign to help repair the truck, as a way to signal the gratitude felt for Ojinaga’s continued assistance with putting out fires.

“It still needs some repairs,” Ferguson reported on Wednesday, “but I am happy to report that donations to the Supporting Ojinaga Bomberos gofundme have exceeded $2,500 and will definitely help them out. Thanks to everyone who has donated for this worthy cause!” the mayor wrote on social media.

