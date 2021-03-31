By Big Bend Sentinel

Ramon (Papi Guero) Ontiveros Mancha, 101 years young, of Presidio, Texas, passed away on March 21, 2021 in Odessa, Texas.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 10:00am – 9:00pm at Martinez Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Odessa. Ramon will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00am in Desert Hills Cemetery in Presidio, Texas.

Ramon is preceded in death by his loving wife, Manuela Alvarez Mancha, and his four brothers, Guadalupe, Manuel, Jose and Jesus. Ramon is survived by his eleven children: Socorro (Carlos) De Leon, Hector (Mari) Mancha, Jesusita (Carlos) Carbajal, Guadalupe (Maria de Jesus) Mancha, Cruz (Ana Maria) Mancha, Rosa (Manuel) Guevara, Ramon (Christina) Mancha, Jose Martin (Vanessa) Mancha, Noel Mancha, Marisol (Everardo) Garcia and Rene (Lupita) Mancha and his brother: Aristeo O. Mancha. He was lovingly called “Papi Guero” by his 34 grandchildren, 106 great-grandchildren and 50 great-great-grandchildren.

Ramon was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Navy on the U.S.S. Cebu. Ramon was a God-fearing man and very devoted to his family, always ensuring nothing was missing at home. He raised 11 children and supported his elderly father and mother-in-law, who loved him as a son. With little education, Ramon never gave up and was always ready and willing to work at any job. When World War II started, he was not afraid to serve his country.

Ramon was a hardworking man; even at 98 years old, he could be seen helping out at his son’s service station. He loved to sing and dance, will be remembered for his smile and for the love he gave his whole family.

Pallbearers will be Alexander Mancha, Daniel Mancha Jr., Daniel Mancha Sr., Hector Mancha Jr., Hector Mancha III, Carlos De Leon Jr, Christian Lujan, and Lupe Samaniego III. Honorary Pallbearer is Juanito Casias.

Arrangements entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home & Crematory.