Marfa students headed to UIL regionals in San Angelo next week

By Xylon Meyer

MARFA – On March 26, the science team from Marfa High School placed first at a UIL competition that was held in Fort Davis. The team now gets the chance to compete in the regional competition on April 16 and 17 at Angelo State University.

Not only does the science team get to advance, but so do the other students who placed in the top three in the other categories of the competition. Some of the other subjects Marfa will be competing in are mathematics, computer science, copy editing and persuasive speaking. These subjects had students that finished in the top three in the category.

The team was exhausted after the competition on Saturday, especially since many competed in a far-off track meet the day before. Alexis Gonzales said, “We were all so tired! You should have heard Lesly [Torres] snoring on the bus.”

Even though the team seemed exhausted, they loved competing. Emily Hernandez said, “I had so much fun at UIL, but next time I’m going to beat Odalys [Chacon].” Chacon responded, “I enjoyed UIL and enjoyed beating my girl Emily [Hernandez] in copy editing.” Both Chacon and Hernandez placed in the top 3 in copy editing and will be competing again at regionals.

The team is focused as they seem to really be enjoying the competition among each other and the other schools. This year’s team has shown they are working hard to represent our town. Principal Allison Scott talked about the effort the team has shown, saying “I’m especially proud of the girls who arrived home at midnight after a track meet in Garden City and were at school the next morning at 7 a.m., ready, getting on the bus to compete in Fort Davis.”

For now, the team will continue to prepare for competition at the regionals. Marfa UIL Director Lara Donel said, “UIL will continue to grow and become successful. We have really competitive athletes and I hope that will be the case in academics too!” Hopefully the team can continue to push each other and they can continue their successful year in UIL competition.

The team placed fourth overall with 197 points at the Fort Davis meet. Winners include:

John Aguero – Computer Science, first; Mathematics, second; Number sense, fifth; Persuasive Speaking, first; and Science, first with additional points for his biology score.

Odalys Chacon – Copy Editing, first; and Headline Writing, second.

Ummi Chanez – Prose Interpretation, fifth; Science, third.

Alexis Gonzalez – Poetry Interpretation, fourth; and Science, thirteenth.

Emily Hernandez – Copy Editing, third.

Annalise Marquez – Mathematics, first.

Nathan Pena – Computer Applications, fifth.

Samuel Salgado – Computer Science, fifth; and Science, sixth.

Dimetrey Stewart – Computer Science, fourth; and Science, fifth.

Lesley Torres – Computer Applications, fourth; Prose Interpretation, sixth; Headline Writing, seventh.

Victoria Torres – Reading Writing, sixth.

Xylon Meyer is a freshman at Marfa High School. His interests include sports, music and fashion. He plays guard for the Marfa Shorthorn basketball team and spends his free time playing sports, gaming and hanging out with friends. When he graduates he hopes to be able travel the world and be successful at whatever he does.