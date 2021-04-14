Daughters of the American Revolution present local awards

By Big Bend Sentinel

Betina Willmon of Big Bend High School received a DAR Pendent and Certificate of Appreciation for exemplary teaching service and inspiring young people in her community. The award was presented to Ms. Willmon on March 17 by Dr. Kendra DeHart, assistant professor of history at Sul Ross State University, as a member of the Paisano Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Ms. Willmon was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and considers Hot Springs her hometown. She received a BA and MA in history with an art minor from Sul Ross State University and is certified in secondary art, social studies, secondary history and technology. Ms. Willmon has been teaching in Terlingua for 25 years. Before beginning her teaching career, she was an operating room technician and worked in business for 15 years. Ms. Willmon is the mother of four children, has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Jakeline Hernandez Orozco was selected as the DAR Good Citizen from the graduating Class of 2021 of Big Bend High School. Her parents are Ernestina and Jesus Hernandez of Terlingua. DAR Good Citizens are selected by their school based on qualities of good character, including dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The local Paisano Chapter, NSDAR works with area schools to recognize one Good Citizen from each high school senior class. Jakeline received a certificate, a pin, and a stipend toward her college education. This fall, Jakeline plans to attend Midland College, majoring in business.