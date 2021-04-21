Area libraries each receive $3,000 grant

By Big Bend Sentinel

BREWSTER COUNTY – The Marathon and Alpine public libraries both accepted $3,000 grants from the American Library Association earlier this month. The grants are part of an initiative from the ALA to help rural and small-town libraries foster better relationships with their communities.

With the grant, the Marathon library plans on publishing a cookbook that will feature recipes, historical accounts and photographs all from the surrounding area. The library will have conversations with residents to learn what they want to see in the cookbook.

“We are thankful for this incredible opportunity to connect with our community,” said Katie Hector, the executive director of the Marathon library, in a press release. “A previous community cookbook was created in 1952. This new project seeks to provide that same experience to future generations by preserving and promoting Marathon’s history while fostering community connections.” The library staff will also have the opportunity to take online courses on how to better collaborate with residents and other community members.

The Alpine library will spend its grant on various healthcare initiatives. It plans on purchasing copies of Lawrence Wright’s The End of October for a community-wide reading. The library will then host a forum to discuss the limited healthcare resources available in the Big Bend region.

“I am happy that our project was selected for funding,” said Alpine Library Director Don Wetterauer. “The purpose of the project is to learn what our residents need so we can help them navigate healthcare challenges in our remote community. Our goal is to build a healthier, happier community for our families.”