Desert Veil exhibits works by Rainer Judd this week

MARFA – Desert Veil will present work by Rainer Judd this week to compliment stone sphere sculptures and clothing designed by Jessica Lutz, the owner of Desert Veil.

Judd, a Marfa resident and president of Judd Foundation, is exhibiting a series of gold circles on gouache on paper.

The Desert Veil clothing collection was designed as a shade and shield from the sun, dust and other elements. A limited batch of linen pieces will be available, hand-dyed with Japanese mud and gold clay harvested regionally in West Texas. Clay has long been a cornerstone of building in the region, and dyeing with clay further demonstrates the unique qualities of the material.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales will support Friends of the Ruidosa Church, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration of the historic adobe church in Ruidosa, Texas at the end of Pinto Canyon Road.

There will be open viewing from now through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All are welcome to visit the gallery and enjoy the courtyard. Para Llevar is located next door for refreshments. Desert Veil is located at 111 S Dean Street.