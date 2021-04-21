Farmstand renamed Marfa Saturday Market, reopens May 1

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – Farmstand Marfa, the long running local farmers market, is going through some changes this spring. Opening May 1 at the pavilion behind the Visitors Center, the market will now be called the Marfa Saturday Market. The new location and new name embraces the community spirit that has sustained the market over the past 15 years.

The market will still have its mission to allow an opportunity for the local community (within a 100 mile radius of Marfa) to sell their unique goods. The guidelines for selling goods has always been that the products must be made, harvested, produced, grown etc. in this area. Local growers, bakers, cooks, artists and craftspeople can use this market to sell their breads, vegetables, fruits, canned goods, prepared foods, arts and crafts to the community and visitors to the area.

Community groups can fundraise for their causes and may sell commercially-made products that use their logos such as T-shirts, hats and bags. Items that could be considered “vintage” or “collectible” are allowed, but the market is not for the resale of commercial goods not made in the area. The local humane societies may use the market to safely show the pets for adoption, but no other animals can be sold at the market.

Vendors must bring their own table and collect their own money. No fee will be charged for table space. All tables must be set up prior to market time, 9:30 a.m., and all tables, goods and any trash must be removed by noon.

Even though this is an outdoor market, Marfa Saturday Market suggests that vendors and customers still wear masks in order to ensure the safety and health of the community.

If you are interested in selling your goods or promoting your local organization, please contact Malinda Beeman at marfasatmarket@gmail.com