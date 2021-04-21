Sports

Girls softball continues undefeated streak

The victorious Lady Devils softball team celebrated a 7-0 record and Seniors Night on Tuesday. From left to right: Alondra Proaño, Alejandra Proaño, Karmina Proaño, Coach Eduardo Proaño, Senior Andrea Proaño, Coach César Barriga, Senior Crystal Barriga, Ethel Barriga, Alan Navarrte, Cuka, Aysha Valenzuela, Senior Andrea Navarrte, Jose Alberto Hernandez, Senior Aileen Hernandez, Dalia Hernandez, Rosario Ornelas, Eusebio Ornelas, Senior Sheyla Ornelas, Alan Ornelas, Nayla Viramontes, Isbella Viramontes, Senior Emely Viramontes
By Big Bend Sentinel

April 21, 2021 606 PM

PRESIDIO – On Tuesday, Presidio girls softball played their seventh game of the season, facing off against the Anthony Wildcats on their home turf. By the end of the game, the score was Presidio 21 – Anthony 5, making the girls 7-0 in District. The team honored their senior players this week with a Seniors Night at the game.

The Lady Blue Devils will play their last home game on Friday against Alpine’s Lady Bucks. At the game, the girls will be awarded the District Championship trophy, a first in the program’s history.

