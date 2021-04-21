Girls softball continues undefeated streak

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO – On Tuesday, Presidio girls softball played their seventh game of the season, facing off against the Anthony Wildcats on their home turf. By the end of the game, the score was Presidio 21 – Anthony 5, making the girls 7-0 in District. The team honored their senior players this week with a Seniors Night at the game.

The Lady Blue Devils will play their last home game on Friday against Alpine’s Lady Bucks. At the game, the girls will be awarded the District Championship trophy, a first in the program’s history.