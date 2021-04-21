By Big Bend Sentinel

FAR WEST TEXAS – The Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) at Sul Ross State University and the Big Bend Conservation Alliance have teamed up to spread the word in the Big Bend region about Lights Out Texas, a state-wide initiative that asks Texans to turn out or dim non-essential lights to support fall and spring birds during their migration, when hundreds of millions of birds will be passing through the state.

Turning off non-essential lights helps prevent bird casualties as birds can become disoriented by bright artificial lights and skyglow, often causing them to collide with buildings or windows. While lights can throw birds off their migration paths, bird fatalities are more directly caused by the amount of energy the birds waste flying around and calling out in confusion.

North American bird populations in the United States and Canada have declined by 29 percent in the last 50 years, a statistic that has shocked researchers and conservation organizations. Compounding that issue in West Texas is the ongoing drought, categorized as an “exceptional drought” by the National Weather Service. Native West Texas birds have adapted to the climate, but drought conditions can make it harder to survive, and can make it especially difficult for migrating birds to make it through alive.

“Bird populations in the United States have been declining rapidly, and it is up to us to do what we can to help,” said Dr. Louis Harveson, who is the Dan Allen Hughes, Jr., BRI Endowed Director and Regents’ Professor of Wildlife Management at Sul Ross State University. “Birds are essential to our planet’s ecology because they provide ecosystem services, act as benchmarks for environmental health, increase livability, act as drivers for local economies through nature tourism, and connect people of all ages and abilities to the natural world.”

Here’s how you can help: Turn off all non-essential nighttime lighting on buildings and other structures from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. during peak migration dates of April 19 – May 7; During peak migration, put out bird seed and water to help birds on their way; Volunteer to help collect, tag, and transport bird casualties to Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University, so they can be transported to Texas A&M for a state-wide study.

Along with the partnership between BRI and the Big Bend Conservation Alliance, Lights Out Texas in the Big Bend region is being supported by Marfa Public Library. Bird seed for bird care packages has been generously donated by Tractor Supply Company in Alpine. Additional support for bird care packages comes from Rio Grande Joint Venture, Dixon Water Foundation, Cecilia M. Riley at Trans-Pecos Bird Conservation and Ellen Weinacht.

For more information and to register to volunteer: www.bigbendconservationalliance.org/projects/lights-out-texas