Obituary: Victoria G. Rubio

By Big Bend Sentinel

Our beautiful Victoria G. Rubio left us much too soon on March 19, 2021. They say that God only takes the best, and truly He did. There are no words to express how much she will be missed. While it is hard to accept the Lord’s will, what is left with us is the treasure she was –– a devoted wife, awesome mom, the most supportive grandmother and wonderful sister.

Victoria was a natural athlete who played volleyball and basketball in her youth. She was also a sports fan and no one cheered louder or was quicker to challenge a referee’s bad call at her grandchildren’s games than her. Mom and dad were always in the stands. You could always count on her to be there for you.

Victoria was known for her sweet tooth and delicious cooking. She taught us everything and led by example. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She leaves a legacy of love that will forever remain in our hearts.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Willie V. Rubio; son, Willie G. Rubio, Jr. (Janay); daughter, Marisa G. Rubio (Rudy); grandchildren, Domenic Ellis Rubio, Justyce Jacob Rubio, Victoria Skye Mapula; and brother, Celso Gallego, Jr. Victoria is reunited in heaven with her parents, Celso and Guadalupe Gallego.

Memorial Service: Friday, April 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Rosary at noon at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.