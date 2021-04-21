Train hopper detained in Marfa, turned over to Border Patrol

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – A Union Pacific train out of Uvalde stopped in the middle of town on Thursday after an unauthorized passenger was spotted aboard a freight car. The passenger was detained by a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety and then turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Marfa. U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

According to Marfa Police Chief Steve Marquez, authorities were first notified of the train hopper after a resident in Alpine saw him riding on top of a freight car. Once the train came to a stop in Marfa, the DPS trooper –– who was called in to assist the Marfa Police Department –– found the passenger hiding between two freight cars. In a statement to The Big Bend Sentinel, a DPS spokesperson said that no one was injured, and the train resumed its trip.