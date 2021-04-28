Government

Apply for federal COVID-19 funeral assistance

By Big Bend Sentinel

April 28, 2021 250 PM

UNITED STATES – Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now apply for funeral expense assistance as part of the most recent COVID relief bill, the American Rescue Plan. 

 You are able to apply for monetary assistance if you lost a family member to COVID-19 between January 20, 2020 and now. Applicants are not required to prove financial hardship nor is there a requirement that the deceased individual was a U.S. citizen. It is, however, a requirement that the death certificate attributes the death to COVID-19 and the death must have occurred in the U.S. or a U.S. territory. There is no deadline to apply.

 Applicants will be asked to provide funeral expense documents in order to be reimbursed, including receipts and funeral home contracts.

 Applicants must apply via phone at 844-684-6333, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time. Multilingual services are available.

