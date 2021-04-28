Community Updates – April 29th

By Big Bend Sentinel

Election Day is Saturday

FAR WEST TEXAS – In cities and school districts around the region, early voting is well underway, and candidates will have their last shots at gaining a seat on Saturday when voters go to the polls for Election Day. Be sure to check out www.bigbendsentinel.com for election results as they roll in.

Texas recommends the return of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

TEXAS – The state is officially recommending Texas vaccine providers resume the distribution and use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration completed an investigation that had put a “pause” on the drug.

A review and evaluation of the drug was announced earlier this month after a small number of people experienced a rare form of blood clotting after receiving the injection.

Officials from the CDC have reported 15 cases of blood clotting from the vaccine and 3 deaths, all in women. The shot, which only requires one dose, was proven to be “safe and effective for the vast majority of people,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. Thus far, over 8 million doses have been administered, meaning 0.0001875% of recipients have experienced the severe adverse effects and 0.0000375% have died.

Panelists at the CDC voted 10-4 to not include a special warning for women under age 50 that the vaccine posed an increased risk, suggesting it would add confusion and that doctors could warn patients instead, and offer them alternatives like the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccines against COVID-19.

Former TX-23 congressional candidate nominated for Department of Defense role

UNITED STATES – Gina Ortiz Jones, the two-time candidate for West Texas’s U.S. congressional seat, was nominated this week by President Joe Biden to a position in the Department of Defense. Jones, a Democrat who ran for the seat in TX-23 against former Rep. Will Hurd and current Rep. Tony Gonzales, was nominated on Tuesday to be undersecretary of the Air Force.

Jones was previously an intelligence officer for the Air Force in Iraq and has since worked in the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. She would be the first woman of color to hold the position of Air Force undersecretary.

Marfa Saturday Market kicks off May 1

MARFA – Marfa Saturday Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m. at the pavilion behind the Marfa Visitor Center/USO Building. Formerly known as Farmstand Marfa, the market will kick off a new season with local foods, products, arts and crafts and more. Anyone interested in selling their wares should contact Malinda Beeman at marfasatmarket@gmail.com.