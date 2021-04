By Big Bend Sentinel

Monica Solis, 61, passed away on April 10, 2021, in Odessa, Texas.

Monica Solis was born in Presidio, Texas, to Manuel and Manuela Holguin. She married Armando Solis on April 18, 1986, in Odessa. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and loved every person who crossed her path with open arms.

Monica is preceded in death by her mother, Manuela Holguin, brother Timoteo “Timo” Holguin, and sister Margarita Holguin.

Monica is survived by her husband, Armando Solis; sons, Sergio and wife Naomi Garcia, Efrain and wife Nidia Garcia, and Efren Garcia; daughter Bianca and husband Robert Lambaren; father Manuel Holguin; brothers, Luis Manuel Holguin, Damaso Holguin, Felix Holguin, Juan Holguin, Mario Holguin and Concepcion Holguin; sisters, Patricia Arenivas, Jesusita Prieto and Maria Guadalupe Valenzuela; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and several loving friends.

The rosary took place at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 15, at Martinez Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were by Martinez Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Damaso Holguin, Luis Manuel Holguin, Concepcion Holguin, Mario Holguin, Juan Holguin, Felix Holguin. Honorary pallbearers were Sergio Alexander “Chupis” Jimenez, Jeremiah Jimmy Jimenez, Robert Lambaren and Christian Holguin.