Crime

Border Patrol search Presidio home, apprehend 37 undocumented immigrant

Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

May 5, 2021 257 PM

PRESIDIO – Border Patrol agents found 37 undocumented immigrants, three of whom were children, in a Presidio house last Thursday. As agents with Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations arrived on scene, two individuals tried to run out of the home but were detained by agents.

“Multiple individuals were rescued from harsh conditions of overcrowding,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin.

According to Greg Davis, a spokesperson for Border Patrol, this is the 12th “stash house” bust this fiscal year for agents in the Big Bend Sector.

“This is an on-going process,” Davis said of the apprehensions. “When you take one small part down, you’re impacting the larger process. You can slow them down for a bit. They may shift their resources or planning. It’s an interruption in their operations.”

Davis also said the house will most likely be seized if it’s found to be involved in criminal activity. “We’ll take that away from the profit margins of the cartels,” he said.

Davis did not know if the immigrants detained would be referred for prosecution.

Related

Alpine man arrested in connection to Capitol riots, released on $10,000 bond

By Sachi McClendon

 

Car chase ends at edge of town, driver gets away

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

Suspect at large after high speed car chase through Alpine, Marfa on Friday

By Abbie Perrault

 