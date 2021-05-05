Car chase ends at edge of town, driver gets away

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – A car chase that began on Monday evening at the Border Patrol checkpoint south of town on Highway 67 ended at El Cosmico Hotel after a Presidio County sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip to pop the tires of the fleeing vehicle. The driver of the Nissan Rogue jumped out and ran onto a property near the hotel, according to Police Chief Steve Marquez.

There were four other occupants in the car, one of whom was a four-year-old child. The occupants were detained and turned over to Border Patrol, according to Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez. Greg Davis, a spokesperson for Border Patrol, did not know if the occupants were referred for prosecution.

The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, the Marfa Police Department and Border Patrol all participated in the chase.

At this time, the driver has not been found.