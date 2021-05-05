News

Lady Devils defeat Muleshoe to capture bi-district championship

By Big Bend Sentinel

May 5, 2021 304 PM

MONAHANS – The Lady Devils defeated Muleshoe 14-3 on Saturday in Monahans, earning the title of Bi-District Champions. It only took a few innings for the Lady Devils to pull ahead for good in the weekend game, posting six runs in the third inning.

Crystal Barriga singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run and Sheyla Ornelas grounded out, scoring one run. Emely Viramontes singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run and an error scored one run for the Lady Devils. Angela Anaya singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Ilianna Morales did a terrific job in bunting for hits and getting on base.

Barriga also did an outstanding job pitching a complete game, allowing only three hits and striking out eight Muleshoe batters. All-in-all, the Lady Devils collected 10 hits, with Emely Viramontes and Alondra Proano each having multiple hits.

The Lady Blue Devils will face Shallowater in the area round of the playoffs. A best-of-three series will be played in Monahans on May 7 and 8, 2021. Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. and game two will be played after game one. Game three will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m., only if necessary. Good luck to the Lady Blue Devils!

