Outdoor walking tours now available at Chinati 

By Big Bend Sentinel

Starting today, Thursday, May 6, self-guided walking tours of Chinati are being offered Thursday through Saturday. Timed tickets are available online on a week-to-week basis.

The self-guided walking tour takes visitors on a trail that provides a sense of Chinati as a whole. It includes walking along Donald Judd’s 15 untitled works in concrete and visiting Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen’s Monument to the Last Horse.

The tour also enables visitors to view Judd’s 100 untitled works in mill aluminum and the John Wesley Gallery through windows designed to open these installations to the landscape.

The walking tour provides an opportunity to survey the historic grounds of Fort D.A. Russell, to observe the flora and fauna of the Chihuahuan Desert grasslands, and to experience the vast skies and open space that drew Judd to Marfa.

The tour covers 1.6 miles and takes approximately 1-1.5 hours to complete, and visitors are advised to bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Chinati follows COVID-19 precautions that require visitors to wear face masks and practice social distancing at all times.

Visit chinati.org for tickets.