Property valuations rise significantly

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY – The Presidio County Appraisal District will be mailing out the 2021 Property Value Notices this year on May 7, 2021, and property owners will have 30 days from the day they are mailed to file a protest for 2021. Taxpayers will not receive a notice if there was no change in value or if the value decreased.

In 2020, Presidio County continued to see a rise in the sales of residential properties. Even the worldwide pandemic did not seem to have a negative effect on the market; the appraisal district said it has continued to see many ownership changes throughout last year and into 2021.

The increase is also due to the Presidio County Appraisal District not passing the Property Value study for 2020, in spite of the increases in values last year. The recent results of the 2020 value study showed that Marfa ISD failed the study with a ratio of 85%. When appraisal districts fail the study, it has a negative financial impact on local schools. With the continuing increase in the market, the appraisal district said it was necessary to increase values 20% for residential properties in Marfa and 30% for commercial properties in both Marfa and Presidio.

There is some relief for homeowners in Presidio County that reside on their property, though. If a homestead is filed because it is the taxpayer’s primary residence, that person is protected against seeing an increase greater than 10%. Those who homestead and are over the age of 65 or are disabled are also capped for school taxes which also protects them from any increase in school tax.

As required by Senate Bill 2, the appraisal notices will look a bit different this year. They will no longer include the estimated taxes for the upcoming tax year 2021. As per Tax Code 26.04 (e-2), the chief appraiser is required to deliver a notice to each property owner in the appraisal district stating that the estimated amount of property taxes may be found in the property tax database required by Tax Code Sec. 26.17. This is a new website being created to provide more detailed and accurate information to taxpayers. These notices will be delivered by email or regular mail by August 7 or soon thereafter. The reason for this change of law is that the estimated tax was often overstated in a rising market and understated in a declining market.

If you have any questions regarding your 2021 Appraisal Notice, please contact the Presidio County Appraisal District at 107 E. Texas St. (432) 729-3431 or (432) 229-3963 or email info@presidiocad.org. According to the district, good evidence of value to present includes a recent closing statement if you have recently purchased your property, estimates or needed repairs and pictures of interior issues in your property, and any other evidence that would have a detrimental impact on the selling price of your property if you offered it for sale.

Social distancing rules will still apply in the district office and only two individuals are allowed at one time in the office. The appraisal district will continue with remote hearings this year, but for those who wish to have an in-person hearing, it will be scheduled accordingly.