Saturday School to begin for students making up absences

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – Junior high and high school students in Marfa with excessive absences received notices, and reports were mailed home to parents/guardians on Tuesday. Students must make up this time by May 28 in order to receive class credit. The state requires that all students attend all classes 90 percent of the semester to earn credit.

Saturday School for students needing to make up excessive absences will be held May 8, May 15 and May 22, from 8 a.m. to noon. Students must report at 8 a.m. to the auditorium. The school requests students bring a bottle of water, Chromebook and assignments. Students must stay the full four hours to receive credit. Students can also make up hours after school in the auditorium from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. beginning this week and continuing each school day until May 27. Please call the high school office at 432-729-5500 for more information.