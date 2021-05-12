Marfa and Alpine ISDs to offer vaccine to students in the coming days

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA -– Marfa ISD will hold a vaccine clinic for students at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, in the MISD board room with a second dose being offered on May 4. The Department of State Health Services will administer vaccines to students ages 12 and older. There is no charge for the vaccine.

Alpine ISD, also in conjunction with DSHS, will host its vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 18, with a second dose on June 17.

According to a DSHS spokesperson, young people have been less likely to suffer severe illness when infected with COVID, but “they have been as susceptible as other age groups to infection and are able to spread the illness to others, even if asymptomatic.”

Beyond spreading the illness, more unvaccinated individuals can lead to more opportunities for the virus to mutate as it spreads. “One benefit in having more younger Texans get the vaccine is it could help stop the emergence and spread of new variants. The virus needs a host before it can mutate and possibly become a more dangerous variant, and more immunity through vaccination will help to limit that possibility,” the DSHS spokesperson said.

Previously, the tri-county region had a difficult time accessing the Pfizer vaccine as compared to other COVID-19 vaccines because the area lacks proper cold storage options to keep the drug on hand. But earlier this month, DSHS told Marfa ISD that the Pfizer vaccine –– currently the only one authorized for use in children aged 12 to 17 –– will be available for the school.

“We’ve been working on [setting up a vaccine clinic] just because Presidio County itself has been so ahead of the state in making sure everyone who wanted the vaccine could get it, so we started saying, okay let’s do that,” said Marfa Independent School District Superintendent Oscar Aguero. “We wanted our seniors to get vaccinated because they’re heading to college soon,” he said. “Their parents will have that sense of comfort, no matter where they’re going.”

In Marfa, medical consent forms were sent home with students on Wednesday, May 12, and children 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by their parent/guardian at the clinic in order to be vaccinated. Parents who want their child vaccinated can also call the school at 432-729-5500.

Over in Alpine, those interested in having their child vaccinated must contact the district nurse, Gail Owen, at 432-837-7730 by Friday, May 14. Consent forms can be downloaded and printed at rmd.me/YPdiVcVvV0K. All required documents are needed on site the day of the vaccine.